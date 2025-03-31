Tennis-Paolini says ciao to coach Furlan after decade-long run

* HT Image

Paolini's rise included Grand Slam finals, Olympic gold and Billie Jean King Cup win

Furlan crowned WTA Coach of the Year for his role in Paolini's success

Paolini's recent performances less stellar, raising questions for upcoming French Open

March 31 - Jasmine Paolini has called game, set and match on a decade with Renzo Furlan, ending a glittering partnership that peaked last year with Grand Slam finals, Olympic gold, and a Coach of the Year crown for her long-time mentor.

“After 10 amazing years together, I want to say a huge thank you to Renzo Furlan for everything he's done for me,” the 29-year-old Italian wrote, announcing the end of "an incredible journey" on Instagram.

Paolini’s rise under compatriot Furlan had been remarkable.

In 2024 she was French Open and Wimbledon runner-up, won doubles gold at the Paris Olympics and helped Italy lift the Billie Jean King Cup en route to becoming world number four.

Furlan’s efforts did not go unnoticed — he was crowned WTA Coach of the Year.

And yet, the curtain falls.

This season has been solid but less sparkling so far, with Paolini bowing out in the Australian Open third round and reaching the semi-finals in Miami, where she lost to world number one and eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

“Renzo has been such an important part of my growth, both as a player and as a person,” Paolini said.

“Everything I've learned from him will stay with me and continue to guide me in this new chapter, he'll always be an important person in my life.”

Paolini praised 54-year-old Furlan’s dedication - “often far from home and his family” - and signed off with “so much respect and appreciation”.

The split comes with the French Open approaching on May 25, leaving questions over whether Paolini can repeat last year’s success without the coach who helped guide her there.

