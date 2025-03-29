Rapper Sexyy Red a CIA operative? Truth behind viral ‘Agent Bow Bow’ claim

A social media post claiming rapper Sexxy Red is a ‘CIA operative’ went viral on Saturday. It was initially shared by @DailyNoud, which has over 50,000, followers on X. The account attached a screenshot of an apparent article, which says that Red has been working under the codename ‘Agent Bow Bow’ since 2018. However, there is no concrete evidence that suggests that Sexxy Red has worked for the United States Central Intelligence Agency. A social media post claimed that rapper Sexxy Red is a CIA operative(Instagram/Sexxy Red)

The Claim

“Leaked government documents reveal Sexyy Red has been a CIA operative since 2018 😳 Officials describe her mission as “culturally critical” with no further details,” DailyNoud captioned the post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Sexxy Red has not reacted to the claim yet. The post has been retweeted over 11,000 times and liked over 100k times.

Reacting to the viral claim, one social media user tweeted: “I have been saying this for years. The government goes into hoods. Pick the most foul mouthed ghetto ignorant person they can find. Put money behind them and circulate their music with the sole purpose of influencing younger people to whoredom and degeneracy.”

“Told you guys, industry plants are way more common than you think and nowadays,” another person added.

The Truth

There is no official source to confirm that Sexxy Red is working for the CIA, or any other agency. The rapper has not reacted to the claim yet.

Who is Sexxy Red?

Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, is an American rapper and singer. She rose to prominence in 2023 with her breakout single ‘Pound Town’, which became a social media sensation.

According to a Page Six report, she was named in a lawsuit filed by Nicole Barnes, the paternal grandmother of one of her children.