Box office report: 28 Years Later opens with $14 million, How to Train Your Dragon continues to dominate

Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later kicked off with $14 million from Friday and preview screenings, according to Variety. On the other hand, Disney’s Elio is on track for one of Pixar’s weakest opening weekends. Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon continues to dominate, securing the top spot in North America for a second straight weekend. Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later debuted with $14 million and is projected to exceed $30 million. (@28YearsLaterMov/X)

As per Variety, 28 Years Later is now pacing toward an opening above $30 million. That’s slightly better than projected. Sony, which spent $60 million on production, won the rights after a studio bidding war. The film marks the reunion of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, two decades after 28 Days Later premiered in 2002. Sony has already completed a follow-up titled The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, scheduled to release in January 2026. A third film to close the trilogy is still pending, based on the current film’s box office performance.

The cast features Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and newcomer Alfie Williams. While critics have responded positively, audiences gave the film a “B” grade on CinemaScore.

Elio marks a rare low for Pixar

Pixar’s original film Elio earned just $9 million across Friday previews from 3,750 theaters. The numbers are concerning, especially after last year’s Inside Out 2 opened to $155 million. Elio is now projected to fall below the $29 million opening of Elemental in 2023, the previous low for the studio.

Still, there’s some hope. Elemental eventually climbed to $484 million worldwide, helped by strong word-of-mouth. Elio holds an “A” grade on CinemaScore and could see a similar turnaround. The animated feature cost $150 million to produce.

How to Train Your Dragon stays ahead, other titles steady

Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon added another $10.8 million on Friday. Its second weekend is estimated at $35.7 million, a 58 per cent drop from its three-day opener. The film may hit $160 million domestically in ten days, making it the seventh-highest grosser of the year so far.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch brought in $3 million Friday and is now eyeing a $10 million weekend. It’s set to surpass Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II with a $387 million total, placing 55th all-time domestically.

Paramount’s Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is expected to close the weekend at $178.9 million. A24’s Materialists is holding at No. 6 with $6 million, while Rebel Wilson’s Bride Hard is likely to fall outside the top 10.

FAQs

How much did 28 Years Later make on opening day?

It earned $14 million from Friday and preview screenings.

Is Elio Pixar’s lowest debut ever?

It is tracking to be the lowest, below Elemental’s $29 million.

When will The Bone Temple release?

It is scheduled for January 2026.

What’s leading the box office currently?

How to Train Your Dragon remains in the top spot in its second weekend.