Dave Annable movies and TV shows: From early roles to Netflix’s The Waterfront

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2025 04:31 PM IST

Dave Annable was recently seen in Netflix's The Waterfront. 

Dave Annable is a Jewish actor who was born on September 15, 1979, in Suffern, New York, and grew up in a small town upstate called Walden. He is of English, German, French, and Irish ancestry and has also done extensive work in commercial ads apart from television and movies. Annable is married to Odette Annable and shares two children with her.

Dave Annable's latest project, The Waterfront, is now available on Netflix.(dave_annable/Instagram)
Dave Annable's latest project, The Waterfront, is now available on Netflix.(dave_annable/Instagram)

Dave Annable's filmography 

The actor is now all set to star in Levin Williamson’s latest television offering: The Waterfront.

Here is the full look at his filmography:

· The Waterfront (TV Series)

· Lioness (TV Series)

· Walker (TV Series)

· Yellowstone (TV Series)

· Fantasy Island (TV Series)

· This is Us (TV Series)

· Heart of Life (Movie)

· What/If (TV Mini Series)

· No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (Movie)

· Final Vision (Movie)

· The Mick (TV Series)

· Armed Response (Movie)

· Heartbeat (TV Series)

· Red Band Society (TV Series)

· Joe, Joe & jane (Movie)

· 666 Park Avenue (TV Series)

· Fetching (TV Series)

· Ben and Kate (TV Series)

· What’s Your Number? (Movie)

· Brothers & Sisters (TV Series)

· You May Not Kiss the Bride

· Reunion (TV Series)

· Spellbound (Movie)

· Little Black Book (Movie)

· Other People’s Business (Movie)

· Third Watch (TV Series)

Annable’s latest show, ‘The Waterfront’, was released on Netflix on June 19.

(By Stuti Gupta)

Follow Us On