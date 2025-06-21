America's favourite chain is looking to ‘sell off’ all 29 locations. What's next

The tropical vibes and Caribbean flavours of Bahama Breeze may soon be a thing of the past. Its parent company, Darden Restaurants, has announced that it is officially pulling the plug on the island-inspired chain, saying it will no longer invest in its operations and is now actively exploring options to “sell off” all remaining locations. Darden Restaurants has announced the closure of Bahama Breeze, citing a lack of strategic priority. (@BahamaBreeze/X)

This decision follows the closure of 15 Bahama Breeze restaurants just a month ago, affecting outlets across Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York.

Darden is now considering ‘strategic alternatives for Bahama Breeze.’

Darden CEO Rick Cardenas broke the news during an earnings call on Friday. “We have made the difficult decision that these remaining locations are not a strategic priority for us,” he said.

“We also believe this brand and these restaurants have the potential to benefit from a new owner. Consequently, we will be considering strategic alternatives for Bahama Breeze.”

With just 14 locations left standing, the future of Bahama Breeze is now uncertain. Known for its lively island ambience and menu staples like Jamaican jerk wings, jerk chicken pasta, and colourful cocktail flights, the restaurant has built a loyal customer base over the years.

Should Darden fail to find a buyer, Cardenas noted the company might convert the remaining Bahama Breeze restaurants into one of its more profitable brands, like Olive Garden or LongHorn Steakhouse.

Bahama Breeze isn’t alone in facing tough times

Notably, across the States, restaurant chains are grappling with fierce competition, rising food and labour costs, and changing consumer habits. In recent months, several well-known names have shut down hundreds of locations.

Earlier this year, Hooters filed for bankruptcy in a move to restructure $376 million in debt. “Importantly, Hooters is here to stay, and by optimizing our business in support of our long-term goals, Hooters will be well-positioned to continue our iconic legacy under a pure franchise business model,” a spokesperson said, per The Sun.

Other major brands like Red Robin and Denny’s have also announced mass closures, planning to trim dozens of underperforming outlets by the end of this year and beyond.