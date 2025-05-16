Bahama Breeze: 15 locations abruptly shut down across the US
Bahama Breeze closes 15 restaurant locations across multiple states.
Bahama Breeze has unexpectedly closed 15 of its restaurants in several states, including Florida, Tennessee, and Nevada. The sudden closures, which began surfacing on Thursday, May 15, were confirmed by Darden Restaurants spokesperson Kiara Buckner, who cited the decision as part of a broader evaluation of the brand’s footprint.
List of Bahama Breeze locations that have been closed
The following are the 15 locations that Bahama Breeze shut down recently, which was confirmed by a Darden Restaurants spokesperson to USA Today.
3989 Plaza Blvd, Gainesville, Florida 32608
2088 9th St N, Naples, Florida 34102
1786 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
2750 Sawgrass Mills Cir, Sunrise, Florida 33323
3339 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park, Florida 33306
406 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, Illinois 60173
413 Middlesex Rd, Tyngsborough, Massachusetts 01879
539 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, Michigan 48083
375 Hughes Centre Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada 89169
520 Woodbridge Centre Dr, Woodbridge, New Jersey 07095
1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River, New Jersey 08753
101 NJ-23, Wayne, New Jersey 07470
1600 Bergen Town Centre, Paramus, New Jersey 07652
612 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, New York 11755
2830 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, Tennessee 38133
Bahama Breeze restaurant shut down confirmed
On Thursday afternoon, reports of the shut-down restaurants began, after which Darden Restaurants spokesperson Kiara Buckner confirmed them. She said, “We continually evaluate the performance of all our restaurants.” She continued, “Closing a restaurant is a difficult choice because it impacts our team members and guests. However, we believe this is the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the brand’s overall performance."
The signs put out at the closed Hainesville location read, “This location is permanently closed. Please visit a nearby sister location. We appreciate your business.”