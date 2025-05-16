Bahama Breeze: 15 locations abruptly shut down across the US

Bahama Breeze has unexpectedly closed 15 of its restaurants in several states, including Florida, Tennessee, and Nevada. The sudden closures, which began surfacing on Thursday, May 15, were confirmed by Darden Restaurants spokesperson Kiara Buckner, who cited the decision as part of a broader evaluation of the brand’s footprint. Darden Restaurants confirms the closure of 15 Bahama Breeze locations.(@BahamaBreeze/X)

List of Bahama Breeze locations that have been closed

The following are the 15 locations that Bahama Breeze shut down recently, which was confirmed by a Darden Restaurants spokesperson to USA Today.

3989 Plaza Blvd, Gainesville, Florida 32608

2088 9th St N, Naples, Florida 34102

1786 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

2750 Sawgrass Mills Cir, Sunrise, Florida 33323

3339 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park, Florida 33306

406 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, Illinois 60173

413 Middlesex Rd, Tyngsborough, Massachusetts 01879

539 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, Michigan 48083

375 Hughes Centre Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada 89169

520 Woodbridge Centre Dr, Woodbridge, New Jersey 07095

1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River, New Jersey 08753

101 NJ-23, Wayne, New Jersey 07470

1600 Bergen Town Centre, Paramus, New Jersey 07652

612 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, New York 11755

2830 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, Tennessee 38133

Bahama Breeze restaurant shut down confirmed

On Thursday afternoon, reports of the shut-down restaurants began, after which Darden Restaurants spokesperson Kiara Buckner confirmed them. She said, “We continually evaluate the performance of all our restaurants.” She continued, “Closing a restaurant is a difficult choice because it impacts our team members and guests. However, we believe this is the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the brand’s overall performance."

The signs put out at the closed Hainesville location read, “This location is permanently closed. Please visit a nearby sister location. We appreciate your business.”