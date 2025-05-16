Preakness Stakes 2025 prize money: How much does the winner take home?

The eyes of the horse racing world will turn to Baltimore on Saturday, May 17, as the 150th Preakness Stakes gets underway at Pimlico Race Course. As the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness plays a crucial role in shaping the path to one of the sport’s most elusive honours. Held each year on the third Saturday in May, the race blends tradition, excitement, and the thrill of competition, drawing in fans and bettors alike. The 150th Preakness Stakes kicks off on May 17 at Pimlico Race Course, serving as the second leg of the Triple Crown. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

What is the Preakness 2025 purse?

The prize money of the Preakness Stakes 2025 is set to be a total of $2 million. Out of this amount, $1.2 million will be given to the owner. Along with the attractive sum, the winner will also receive a replica of the Woodlawn Vase, which is regarded as the most valuable trophy in American sports. The replica comes with a price tag of $30,000 and will be given to the owner’s team, who will emerge victorious in the 150th race.

Held each year in Baltimore, Maryland, the Preakness Stakes stands as the second leg of the Triple Crown and a key test for racing’s top three-year-olds. At Pimlico Race Course—affectionately known as "Old Hilltop"— the racing event will come alive with tradition and anticipation as a new champion is crowned, as reported by Fox Sports.

How to livestream the Preakness 2025?

Fans will not miss a moment of the action as the Preakness Stakes airs live on NBC, with coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 17. The main event—the highly anticipated 150th running of the Preakness—is scheduled for approximately 6:50 p.m. ET. Viewers can also stream the full day of racing coverage live from Pimlico Race Course on Peacock, making it easy to follow the excitement from anywhere.