Preakness Stakes 2025: List of the nine horses at Baltimore and their odds

The stage is set for the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes, where nine contenders will charge down the historic track at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course this Saturday. Leading the field is Journalism, the morning-line favourite, who returns to the spotlight after a strong second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. The 150th Preakness Stakes features nine contenders ready to participate at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

Horses participating in the Preakness 2025 and their odds

Following Monday’s post-position draw held at a local brewery near Baltimore, Journalism was named the early 8-5 favourite for the upcoming Preakness Stakes. Journalism is the son of Curlin, who never came in lower than the fourth position in its long career. Following Journalism with the odds are Sandman at 4-1 and River Thames at 9-2, as reported by USA Today.

While these morning-line odds set the initial expectations, they’re likely to shift as race day approaches and betting picks up ahead of the 7:01 p.m. EDT post time on Saturday. Below is a rundown of the nine 3-year-old contenders set to compete, listed by post position along with their morning-line odds, as reported by CBS News.

Goal Oriented, 6-1

Journalism, 8-5

American Promise, 15-1

Heart of Honour, 12-1

Pay Billy, 20-1

River Thames, 9-2

Sandman, 4-1

Clever Again, 5-1

Gosger, 20-1

Sovereignity will not be taking part in the race this year, destroying any hopes of taking the Triple Crown.

When and where to watch the Preakness 2025

The 150th racing event, which is the second leg of the Triple Crown, including the Kentucky Derby and Belmont in New York, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Baltimore’s historic Pimlico Race Course. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET, with the highly anticipated post time expected around 7:01 p.m. Fans can tune in live on NBC or stream the action via Peacock and Fubotv, which is offering a free trial.