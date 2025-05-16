Menu Explore
NJ Transit strike: When will train services resume after suspension? Latest here

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 16, 2025 10:14 AM IST

Train engineers at New Jersey Transit initiated a strike after failed contract negotiations, affecting about 100,000 commuters.

Train engineers at New Jersey Transit walked off the job just after midnight Friday. This marks the nation’s third-largest commuter railroad operator strike at the agency since 1983 and follows six years of contract negotiations that ultimately hit a wall.

A screen displays a rail service disruption warning ahead of an NJ Transit strike deadline, at Penn Station in New York, U.S., May 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)
A screen displays a rail service disruption warning ahead of an NJ Transit strike deadline, at Penn Station in New York, U.S., May 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

With no agreement on wages, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) made good on its strike threat. “NJ Transit has a half-billion dollars for a swanky new headquarters and $53 million for decorating the interior of that unnecessary building… They have money for penthouse views and pet projects, just not for their front-line workers. Enough is enough. We will stay out until our members receive the fair pay that they deserve,” Mark Wallace, the union's national president, said.

Roughly 100,000 rail commuters, mostly headed into New York City, are now seeking alternate travel options. NJ Transit has urged riders to work from home or use buses, ferries, and subways.

When can you expect everything to go back to normal? Not before Sunday, as talks are expected to resume on that day, according to the National Mediation Board.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

