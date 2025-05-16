NJ Transit strike: What are the commuter options as negotiation continues? Here, have a look

New Jersey Transit train engineers are on strike, bringing train service across the state to a standstill and leaving hundreds of thousands of commuters scrambling for alternatives. Over 40 years after NJ Transit's major strike, it will be a hard time for 350,000 daily NJ Transit riders who depend on trains to get to work, school, or the airport. An electronic display advises commuters of potential NJ Transit service disruptions at the Secaucus Junction station in Secaucus, N.J., Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)

One Friday, after a marathon round of talks on Thursday, both parties ended without a deal. The core issue? A long-running dispute over wages between NJ Transit and the train engineers’ union.

NJ Transit has announced it will boost bus service, but not until Monday, and only in a limited capacity. The agency said the additional buses “will not be able to handle close to the same number of passengers.” Only about 20% of regular rail commuters can be accommodated this way, and that’s assuming everything runs smoothly.

Contingency bus plans in New Jersey (Starting Monday)

Charter Buses from 4 park-and-ride lots to Port Authority or PATH stations

Expanded Local Buses, but with tight capacity

(Example: One train holds up to 1,000 people. One bus? Just 100.)

But with regular trains carrying up to 1,000 passengers each, and chartered buses holding only 100, many commuters are planning alternate routes.

Commuters may turn to local bus lines, light rail systems, or even Amtrak and PATH, where available.

Commuters can opt for alternate services by rail line

Atlantic City Line

Absecon: Bus 319, 508, 554, 559

Atco: Bus 400, 459, 463, 551, 555, 554

Atlantic City: Bus 319, 501–559 series

Cherry Hill: Bus 406, 450, 317, River LINE

Egg Harbor City: Bus 554

Hammonton & Lindenwold: Bus 400-series, River LINE, PATCO

Pennsauken: Bus 404, 417, 419, River LINE

Philadelphia 30th Street: Bus 313–555, River LINE, SEPTA, AMTRAK

Northeast Corridor

Hamilton & Princeton Junction: Coach USA from Palmer Square, Bus 600-series, AMTRAK

Trenton: Bus 409–624, River LINE, SEPTA, AMTRAK

Getting to Newark Airport? That’s another headache. Since NJ Transit trains don't stop at the airport rail station, only select Amtrak trains available to Amtrak ticket holders serve the stop.

However, beginning 16 May, the Port Authority will run free shuttle buses every 20 minutes between Newark Penn Station and AirTrain Newark’s P4 station.

NJ Transit has asked travellers to “expect crowded conditions and allow extra time” as the strike continues. For more updates, visit njtransit.com.