Is NJ Transit running today? Latest update for May 16 amid train strike

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 16, 2025 10:03 AM IST

Engineers at New Jersey Transit went on strike starting Friday, bringing trains to a complete halt

Engineers at New Jersey Transit went on strike starting Friday, bringing trains to a complete halt. This comes after the final day of negotiations between the rail service and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) failed to prevent a strike. The suspension is expected to affect about 100,000 daily commuters, and also concert-goers who have planned to watch Shakira and Beyonce in Manhattan. 

A passenger checks schedules for NJ Transit commuter trains at Penn Station in New York(REUTERS)
A passenger checks schedules for NJ Transit commuter trains at Penn Station in New York(REUTERS)

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri confirmed that the talks between the two parties ended at 10 PM ET on Thursday. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy accompanied him. 

Read More: NJ transit strike update: Travel to Shakira concerts at MetLife Stadium could be disrupted

Meanwhile, NJ Transit issued a plan ahead press release, asking commuters to work from home. 

“As a result of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLET) membership voting down a tentative agreement reached between NJ TRANSIT and BLET leadership, the BLET is threatening to disrupt the lives of more than 350,000 commuters by calling for a strike as early as Friday, May 16. This would result in the complete suspension of NJ TRANSIT rail service, including Metro-North west of Hudson service,” the release read. 

The service announced that it has developed a contingency plan to accommodate an extremely limited number of rail customers.

Are NJ Transit trains running today on May 16?

NJ Transit rail service is currently suspended due to a strike. 

Rail Service: All NJ Transit train services, including Metro-North Railroad west of Hudson, are suspended until further notice due to the strike.

Bus and Light Rail: NJ Transit bus routes, Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, and River LINE are operating on regular weekday schedules, though increased traffic may cause delays.

Contingency Plan: NJ Transit has implemented a contingency plan, including:

Enhanced peak period service on select bus routes near rail stations (e.g., Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115, 129; North Jersey Coast Line: 116, 133/135).

Starting Monday, May 19, Park & Ride bus services will operate from four locations (Secaucus Junction, PNC Bank Arts Center, Hamilton Rail Station, Woodbridge Center Mall) during peak weekday hours.

A free shuttle bus service by the Port Authority is operating between Newark Penn Station and AirTrain Newark’s P4 station every 20 minutes, except from 2 AM to 5 AM.

MetLife Stadium: No NJ Transit rail or bus service is available to or from MetLife Stadium for events on May 15 and 16, including Shakira concerts, due to the potential strike.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
