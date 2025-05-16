Menu Explore
NJ transit strike update: Travel to Shakira concerts at MetLife Stadium could be disrupted

ByShrey Banerjee | Edited by HT News Desk
May 16, 2025 03:30 AM IST

Traveling to MetLife Stadium to attend the Shakira concerts may not be a very hassle-free ordeal owing to the potential NJ transit strike

Getting to the Shakira concerts on time could become a tough job for those who are traveling by rail service. This concern arises after a social media post by NJ Transit that says, "Due to the potential rail service stoppage, NJ TRANSIT will not be operating train or bus service to MetLife Stadium for the Shakira concerts on May 15th and 16th. Visit http://metlifestadium.com for more information & travel options".

NJ transit strike could create issues for Shakira concerts (AFP)
NJ transit strike could create issues for Shakira concerts (AFP)

This announcement comes based on a potential strike by train engineers who may stage a walkout at 12.01 am on Friday, amid the ongoing labor dispute.

This potential strike has led to MetLife Stadium offering some alternate solutions. This includes using the Coach USA bus service will provide limited service between the Port Authority and MetLife Stadium, if you are traveling from New York City. Other options include using a carpool service, or using a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft.

