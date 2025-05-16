Menu Explore
What is Chris Brown's net worth? Inside the R&B star's career earnings

ByShrey Banerjee | Edited by HT News Desk
May 16, 2025 03:46 AM IST

Chris Brown's net worth has seen its ups and downs, and here's a look at how much money he has made over the years

Chris Brown's name has always been attached to R&B, dance moves, and chart-topping hits, but he has also been into several controversies. His career has seen some major ups and downs over the years, including a felony conviction for the assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. 

Chris Brown
Chris Brown

That incident had almost killed Brown's career, but somehow he was able to weather things in due course.

What is Chris Brown's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Brown's net worth stands at a whopping $50 million in 2025. This figure was nearly the same, as estimated by Marca back in 2024.

What are Brown's earning sources?

The major part of Chris Brown's earnings comes from royalties. He began his music journey at the age of just 16, and his early success set the path for some decent earnings along the way. According to Marca, the singer has estimatedly sold over 140 million records worldwide, in his entire music career till now. 

Brown is just not limited to earning royalties, but also makes money off music labels. He also owned Burger King franchises previously, and has even ventured into the world of breakfast with his own cereal brand named Breezy's Cosmic Crunch. 

Moreover, his popularity has attracted diverse brands in different industries. This includes NFT's clothing, vape pens under the banner of CB 15K x Chris Brown.

