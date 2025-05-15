Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tory Lanez posts pardon fundraiser amid new Kelsey bodyguard claims in Megan Thee Stallion case

ByShrey Banerjee
May 15, 2025 03:50 AM IST

The Tory Lanez shooting case saw another interesting twist after a fundraiser was posted from the rapper's official X account

Tory Lanez' X account saw an official fundraiser post, where users can sign a petition for freeing the rapper in the ongoing shooting case surrounding him and Megan Thee Stallion. This comes shortly after shocking details emerged where Kelsey Harris' former bodyguard testified that it was Harris who fired at MTG. 

Tory Lanez was rushed to the hospital on Monday after being stabbed in prison, where he is serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez was rushed to the hospital on Monday after being stabbed in prison, where he is serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is serving a 10-year sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. However, there are numerous petitions being signed for his release after the emergence of this shocking revelation from his ex-girlfriend's former bodyguard.

What does the petition say?

The change.org petition, initiated by Caldwell Institute for Public Safety, and shared on Lanez' official X account reads, "Daystar Peterson, professionally known as Tory Lanez, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence—despite what his legal team describes as overwhelming evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing. We, the undersigned, urge California Governor Gavin Newsom to issue a pardon."

The petition also cited some of the issues surrounding the trial:

  • No DNA belonging to Lanez was found on the magazine of the firearm.
  • Gunshot residue was detected on both Lanez and Kelsey Harris—yet only Lanez’s DNA was tested.
  • Sworn affidavits and eyewitness accounts that contradicted the prosecution’s narrative were ignored or suppressed.

Petition demands full pardon

According to the details in the petition, it respectfully calls on Governor Newsom to "grant a full pardon to Tory Lanez", "remove politically motivated sentencing enhancements", and to "order a full and impartial review of the case to ensure no one else is subjected to a similar injustice".

ALSO READ | Tory Lanez case: In new twist, Kelsey's bodyguard says she shot at Megan Thee Stallion

The petition has already received over a whopping 50,000 signatures. Some of the signatories to the petition have also left heartfelt comments on the same. One of them reads, "Tory is at risk of losing his life in prison for an incident where he didn’t purposely want to harm anyone.. I’m sure he learned his lesson and is reformed now." 

Another petitioner said, "We believe in God’s truth, and with new evidence, I pray Tory Lanez is set free. #FreeTory"

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Tory Lanez posts pardon fundraiser amid new Kelsey bodyguard claims in Megan Thee Stallion case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On