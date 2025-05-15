Tory Lanez posts pardon fundraiser amid new Kelsey bodyguard claims in Megan Thee Stallion case

Tory Lanez' X account saw an official fundraiser post, where users can sign a petition for freeing the rapper in the ongoing shooting case surrounding him and Megan Thee Stallion. This comes shortly after shocking details emerged where Kelsey Harris' former bodyguard testified that it was Harris who fired at MTG. Tory Lanez was rushed to the hospital on Monday after being stabbed in prison, where he is serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is serving a 10-year sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. However, there are numerous petitions being signed for his release after the emergence of this shocking revelation from his ex-girlfriend's former bodyguard.

What does the petition say?

The change.org petition, initiated by Caldwell Institute for Public Safety, and shared on Lanez' official X account reads, "Daystar Peterson, professionally known as Tory Lanez, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence—despite what his legal team describes as overwhelming evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing. We, the undersigned, urge California Governor Gavin Newsom to issue a pardon."

The petition also cited some of the issues surrounding the trial:

No DNA belonging to Lanez was found on the magazine of the firearm.

Gunshot residue was detected on both Lanez and Kelsey Harris—yet only Lanez’s DNA was tested.

Sworn affidavits and eyewitness accounts that contradicted the prosecution’s narrative were ignored or suppressed.

Petition demands full pardon

According to the details in the petition, it respectfully calls on Governor Newsom to "grant a full pardon to Tory Lanez", "remove politically motivated sentencing enhancements", and to "order a full and impartial review of the case to ensure no one else is subjected to a similar injustice".

ALSO READ | Tory Lanez case: In new twist, Kelsey's bodyguard says she shot at Megan Thee Stallion

The petition has already received over a whopping 50,000 signatures. Some of the signatories to the petition have also left heartfelt comments on the same. One of them reads, "Tory is at risk of losing his life in prison for an incident where he didn’t purposely want to harm anyone.. I’m sure he learned his lesson and is reformed now."

Another petitioner said, "We believe in God’s truth, and with new evidence, I pray Tory Lanez is set free. #FreeTory"