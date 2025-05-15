Menu Explore
Tory Lanez case: In new twist, Kelsey's bodyguard says she shot at Megan Thee Stallion

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 15, 2025 12:37 AM IST

Tory Lanez's shooting case, involving singer Megan Thee Stallion, took a new turn after a legal team claimed that the Canadian rapper did not fire the shots

Tory Lanez's shooting case, involving singer Megan Thee Stallion, took a new turn on Wednesday after a legal team claimed that the Canadian rapper did not fire the shots. Citing a testimony from Lanez's ex-girlfriend Kelsey Harris' former bodyguard, lawyers said that it was Kelsey who shot at MTG thrice. 

Tory Lanez is serving a sentence on shooting charges, involving Megan Thee Stallion(Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Tory Lanez is serving a sentence on shooting charges, involving Megan Thee Stallion(Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. "Mr. Peterson was never given a fair trial, free from bias, political interference and media-driven pressure," Gianno Caldwell said on Wednesday. Lanez's real name is Daystar Peterson. 

The team claims Lanez did not shoot Megan, pointing to statements from the former bodyguard of Kelsey Harris, Megan’s ex-friend who was present during the incident. 

Read More: Who is Santino Casio? Rapper Tory Lanez's stabbing suspect already serving life in prison

The bodyguard allegedly submitted an affidavit stating he witnessed Harris holding a gun that night and overheard her discussing firing it, suggesting she may have been responsible for the shooting. 

“We think it’s time. Enough is enough. It’s time to bring the brother home,” Ceasar McDowell, Unite the People CEO and co-founder, said. 

Attorney Walter Roberts spoke about Lanez’s innocence, adding: “[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched the. He never fired the gun. This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting.”

"There were three potential suspects in the car that night. And yet the only DNA sample was taken of Mr. Peterson, even though unknown DNA was found on the gun," he added.

Tory Lanez stabbed in prison

This development follows Lanez’s recent hospitalization after being stabbed 14 times by convicted killer Santino Casio at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, where he is serving a sentence for three felony gun-related charges, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm. 

The legal team, supported by commentator Gianno Caldwell, argued Lanez was wrongfully convicted, criticizing former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s handling of the case. However, the evidence remains unverified by courts. 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
