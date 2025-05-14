Who is Santino Casio? Rapper Tory Lanez's stabbing suspect already serving life in prison

Tory Lanez was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed by an inmate in prison earlier this week. The rapper's attacker was identified as Santino Casio, who is currently serving life in prison at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), New York Post reported. Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times during an attack at a California prison.(AP)

Who is Santino Casio, Tory Lanez's alleged stabbing suspect?

Casio, who is behind bars for life with the possibility of parole, is allegedly being investigated for attacking Lanez. His charges include “second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon, and inflict great bodily injury,” a representative for the prison told the outlet.

Following his 2004 murder charge, Casio went on to engage in several other crimes. While being incarcerated in 2008, the 42-year-old received an additional six years for “assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon of force likely to cause great bodily injury,” the CDCR rep added. In the next 10 years, he received an additional two years for “possession and manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.”

What happened to Tory Lanez? Rapper allegedly stabbed 14 times in prison by fellow inmate

Lanez was allegedly stabbed 14 times at the CDCR on Monday, according to a statement shared on the rapper's Instagram Story. His injuries included “7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face.”

“Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus,” according to the statement, which added, “He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.”