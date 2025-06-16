Here’s what happens after the credits in How to Train Your Dragon

The beloved animated tale How to Train Your Dragon has returned to the big screen—this time in live action. The film officially opened in 4,356 theaters across North America on Friday, marking a fresh chapter for the franchise under the direction of Dean DeBlois, who also helmed the original 2010 animated hit. In this new version, actor Mason Thames plays Hiccup, a young Viking who doesn’t fit in with the others on the island of Berk. One day, he meets a dragon and realizes the creature is injured and can’t fly. Hiccup slowly gains the dragon’s trust and gives it the name Toothless. He later builds a tail fin to help it fly again. Many fans are wondering if there’s a sequel teased in the end or after the credits. There is some footage, but it doesn’t directly point to a new movie. (File image)

Hiccup then finds out that dragons are not dangerous like his people believe. In fact, they are just being controlled by an evil queen. He tries to show his father and the people of Berk that the dragons are not their enemies.

The movie is rated PG and also stars Nico Parker as Astrid, who starts as Hiccup’s rival but becomes his friend. Nick Frost plays Gobber, the blacksmith and dragon trainer. The cast also includes Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur.

What happens after the credits?

Many fans are wondering if there’s a sequel teased in the end or after the credits. There is some footage, but it doesn’t directly point to a new movie. The end credits show real locations used during filming, including spots in the UK, US, Iceland, and Canada. There’s also a shadow of Hiccup and Toothless flying, and scenes from Hiccup’s journal.

Also Read: How to Train Your Dragon takes flight in live-action, but doesn’t quite soar

A short scene after the credits shows Hiccup placing his hands on the journal, hinting he might draw again, but it doesn’t confirm anything.

Still, fans don’t have to wait for confirmation. DreamWorks and Universal have already said that a sequel is in the works and will hit theaters in 2027.

This early announcement makes sense, since the original 2010 animated film was a big hit and led to two more movies — How to Train Your Dragon 2 in 2014 and The Hidden World in 2019. Together, those three movies made $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Before the live-action film even opened, trade reports were already predicting strong numbers. Deadline expected the movie to earn between $65 million and $75 million in its first weekend. With international markets added, that number could reach up to $185 million. Variety predicted $70 million to $80 million from North America and another $110 million from overseas.

The movie was made on a $150 million budget, not including extra costs for printing and advertising.