Body of Charkhi Dadri youth found in Canada, family demands probe

The family of 22-year-old Sahil Kumar, whose body was found in a Lake in Canada, has urged the Canadian government to probe the death from murder angle. Sahil Kumar (File)

Sahil Kumar, of Charkhi Dadri’s Dohka village, went to Canada on a study visa in April and enrolled in Humber College. He went to college on May 17 after which he went missing. His uncle Mukesh Kumar said the Hamilton police had recovered the body of Sahil from a lake on May 27 and later his identification was done.

“We can’t accept that he drowned to death because he was a good swimmer. His body will be brought back to India within two days. We urge the Indian government to raise the issue with their Canadian counterpart. The government should provide some financial assistance to the family as his father Harish Kumar, a retired army personnel, spent his entire savings of ₹40 lakh in sending him abroad,” he added.