' ₹60,000 on rent, ₹10,000 on groceries': Indian student in France breaks down ₹81,000 monthly expenses

An Indian student living in France has sparked a discussion on Instagram after breaking down her monthly expenses as an international student in Lille. Her claim that she manages her grocery bill on just 100 euros (around ₹10,900) a month particularly caught the attention of social media users, with many questioning whether it was realistic. The student claimed she manages her grocery bill on just 100 euros (around ₹10,900) a month. (Instagram/@reine.living)

In a video shared on Instagram, Reine, a 20-year-old Indian student pursuing her bachelor's degree in Lille, detailed that she spends around 750 euros (approximately ₹81,000) every month on living expenses.

"My biggest expense is my rent. I pay 550 euros (nearly ₹60,000) per month for shared accommodation, while still having my personal bathroom," she said. She added that she spends around 100 euros (around ₹10,900) per month on groceries because she mostly cooks at home.

Reine further said that because she has a student transport pass, she pays just 32 euros (Around ₹3,500) a month to travel across Lille, making it easier to explore the city on weekends.

Apart from essentials, the student said she sets aside 50 euros to 70 euros (around ₹5,500 to ₹7,600) for lifestyle expenses, including coffee with friends, shopping, trying Indian restaurants when she misses home, and occasional weekend outings.

"Overall, I spend around 750 euros (around ₹81,000) per month. Of course, your budget will depend on your city and lifestyle, but that gives you a realistic idea of student life in France," she said in the clip.