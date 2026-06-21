Indian woman walks home barefoot at 4:30 am in France, says ‘this kind of safety and freedom is rare’

An Indian woman living in France has shared a video about the sense of safety and freedom she experienced while walking home alone at 4:30 am after her convocation celebration. An Indian woman shared how she felt safe walking home alone at 4:30 am after a party in France. (Instagram/almostfrench_)

(Also read: ‘It’s 1 am and nobody is bothering me’: Indian woman explains why she feels safe in France)

The woman, identified as Shubhangi Vyas, took to Instagram to share a video from the streets of France, where she was seen walking barefoot in the early hours of the morning. In the clip, she spoke about how her college had organised a party after her convocation and how she was returning home alone without feeling unsafe or uncomfortable.

(Also read: ‘Felt completely safe’: Woman praises Hyderabad after walking 4 km alone at 11 pm)

“Hi, so today was my convocation, and afterwards, my college organised a party for all of us. Right now, it's 4:30 in the morning, and I'm walking home barefoot. There's nobody bothering me, harassing me, or even questioning why I'm out at this hour. Honestly, where else can we experience this kind of safety and freedom?” she said in the video.

Watch the clip here: