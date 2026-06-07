Mexican woman shocked to see people walking in Delhi park at midnight: ‘That was actually something…’
A Mexican woman, in a conversation with Hindustantimes.com, explained why this simple incident of people walking in a park surprised her.
A Mexican woman who stays in India with her husband has opened up to Hindustantimes.com about the cultural shock she experienced in Delhi. While exploring the city late at night, she was astonished to see residents heading out to neighbourhood parks for midnight walks. Admitting that such an activity would be unthinkable in many cities worldwide, she expressed amazement at the relaxed environment and visible presence of families.
“That was actually something I found very shocking to be honest as a foreigner (Mexican) living in India because in summers is very difficult to make social life due this high temperatures in Delhi in the day time so I wondered how Indians actually have any spare time to spend with family out of the home,” Gabriel said. She lives in Delhi with her husband Gourav.
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She added, “One day it was breezy and I asked my husband to give me a ride to get some fresh air. We were going around on scooter and we saw there were a lot of people in the park and not just guys/girls but full families to my surprise.”
The foreigner recalled that at that moment, her husband explained, “Then he explained that this is pretty normal in India as the high temperatures don't allow us to go out during the day time.” She was shocked because it was something she had never seen in her home country.
Gabriel and Gourav’s love story:
In a social media video, Gabriel revealed that she met Gourav on a dating app. What started as casual texting and chatting soon graduated to regular video calls, where they began sharing the finer details of their lives, including their vacation experiences.
Their bond strengthened when Gabriel visited India for a month. Though she didn’t spend all her time with her now-husband, she got the chance to meet his family and even visit a temple with him. After a month, she went back to Mexico.
Following that turning point, things fell into place for her, leading her to decide to move back to India with her mother to pursue her next chapter. The couple ultimately tied the knot and is now happily settled together in India.
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Recalling her journey, she wrote, “What started as individual projects, we are now transforming and building together to reach as many hearts as we can.”
Gabriel is a psychologist and a content creator.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More