Foreign traveller's honest take on India's culture and stereotypes goes viral: 'It's not wrong, it's just different'

A foreign woman’s thoughtful take on India and cultural differences has gone viral on social media, winning praise for its balanced and introspective tone. In a video shared on Instagram, the travel influencer, Bella, addresses why people either “love or hate India”. “Everybody says you’re either going to love India or you’re gonna hate it. And I kinda agree,” she begins. In the video, Bella addresses why people either “love or hate India”. (Instagram/@bellaandherbackpack_)

In the clip, Bella explains that many foreigners struggle because “there are things happening that are actively taught in the West as disrespectful or wrong. This could be honking, the staring, not using utensils, not queuing, and while these things might be annoying, they’re not wrong, it’s just different.”

She stresses that Western norms shouldn’t be treated as universal. “Remembering that the West is not of like higher moral ground or the default when it comes to manners, politeness, cleanliness, culture… I think is really, really, really important when you come to India,” she says.

Bella also acknowledges India’s complex past, saying, “India hasn’t even been independent for 100 years and there are a lot of problems from the British colonisation”. She also points out that “India hate videos go absolutely viral and that’s why some people post them.” However, she clarifies, “I’m not saying anybody’s experience isn’t valid but yes, India hate videos go absolutely viral.”

In the caption of her post, Bella further elaborated on her views on cultural bias. “ETHNOCENTRISM & INDIA|| everyone travels with their own opinions and perspectives which is soo fair but i think coming to india and comparing the culture here to one’s own is making people have a not so amazing experience… also issues in india (trash problem, infrastructure issues, etc) are probably bc 1) it’s a super old country 2) they are dealing with long term impacts of a brutal colonization but on the flip side there is an insane sense of community, super rich and authentic culture and overall it’s just such an interesting place!” she wrote.

The post has sparked a wave of appreciation online, with many thanking her for “busting myths about India”.

“Excellent takes on this Bella. Always appreciate you busting myths about India while also showing the challenges! Love to see more perspectives on this,” one user wrote.

“I very much agree w this :) India hate is more common than almost every other country on the internet, which is sad bc it’s a place everyone should experience at least once. It’s far from my favorite country but I’m so glad I went,” commented another.

“Thank you for highlighting the duality of a place and addressing unnecessary hate that a place receives!!!!” said a third user.

“What a lovely take. I wish more people would be open like this to adventures. You go girl.. winning in life,” expressed one user.