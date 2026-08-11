25.50 lakh enumeration forms ‘uncollectable’ in Pune district

Deputy election officer of Pune, Minal Kalaskar, said that over 25.50 lakh enumeration forms are ‘uncollectable’ in the district so far. These forms have been classified as uncollectable due to various reasons such as the voters having passed away, double entry in the electoral rolls, shifted residences and so on. Whereas the lowest number of uncollectable forms are in the three assembly constituencies of Ambegaon (38301), Indapur (38868), and Khed Alandi (41374). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the latest SIR (special intensive revision) data of the district election office, the highest number of uncollectable forms are in the three assembly constituencies of Hadapsar (2.91 lakh), Chinchwad (2.21 lakh) and Vadgaonsheri (2.11 lakh). Whereas the lowest number of uncollectable forms are in the three assembly constituencies of Ambegaon (38301), Indapur (38868), and Khed Alandi (41374).

Kalaskar told Hindustan Times that over 97% of the forms have been distributed in all 21 assembly segments of Pune district. The total number of voters in Pune is over 90.80 lakhs. “In Kasba Peth constituency, the distribution is over 90%. But in the remaining 20 constituencies, over 98 to 99% of the forms have been distributed,” she said.

Kalaskar on Monday held a meeting with representatives of district units of various political parties to apprise them of the latest developments in the ongoing SIR exercise. She apprised them of the latest developments in the SIR as far as distribution and digitisation of forms is concerned.,

“We have digitised over 65% of the forms that have been collected. In constituencies like Junnar, Ambegaon, Daund and Baramati, over 83 to 86% of the forms have been digitised. The BLOs of other constituencies are also working overtime to digitise the forms,” she said.

Kalaskar informed political representatives in the meeting that the names of migrated, deceased and duplicate voters are being uploaded on the website of the district collectorate. She appealed to them to go through the list and bring it to the notice of the authorities in case of discrepancies. “We are making all efforts to make the voters’ list accurate. We will dispose of the claims and objections that come before us as quickly as possible,” she said.