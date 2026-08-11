Chandigarh marks Har Ghar Tiranga, chief secretary urges mass participation

The Chandigarh administration on Monday organised a cultural programme at GGDSD College as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga – 150 years of Vande Mataram campaign, calling for widespread public participation ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Prasad urged citizens, institutions and organisations to actively participate and transform the campaign into a mass movement. (HT File)

The event, organised by the department of culture and the department of tourism, aimed at promoting patriotism and strengthening citizen engagement. Chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, attended as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Prasad said Chandigarh has consistently led from the front and expressed confidence that the city would set an example in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign as well. He urged citizens, institutions and organisations to actively participate and transform the campaign into a mass movement.

MC commissioner inaugurates Har Ghar Tiranga programme

Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Amit Kumar on Monday inaugurated the Har Ghar Tiranga programme at Sector 22-D Market, organised jointly by the MC and the market welfare association (MWA), Sector 22.

Kumar also inaugurated the ‘Prarambh’ stall, set up by the MC to provide a platform to local women self help groups to showcase their creativity and entrepreneurial skills.