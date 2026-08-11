PMC invites bids for Pashan-Panchavati-Kothrud tunnel

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited bids to appoint a project management consultant for the proposed Pashan-Panchavati-Kothrud underground road tunnel, weeks after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed major Pune traffic projects in Mumbai and directed officials to expedite infrastructure works. While the broader proposal envisages a tunnel of around 3 km and aims to cut peak-hour travel time between the two areas from about 40 minutes to 10 minutes, the current tender specifies a 1.7-km-long, 24-metre-wide tunnel for the feasibility and Detailed Project Report (DPR) exercise. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The consultancy bids will be opened on August 27. The tender was issued on August 10, with August 25 as the submission deadline and August 17 scheduled for the pre-bid meeting.

The proposed tunnel is expected to provide a direct underground connection between Kothrud and Pashan, bypassing congested surface routes. While the broader proposal envisages a tunnel of around 3 km and aims to cut peak-hour travel time between the two areas from about 40 minutes to 10 minutes, the current tender specifies a 1.7-km-long, 24-metre-wide tunnel for the feasibility and Detailed Project Report (DPR) exercise. The final alignment, length and configuration will be determined through technical studies.

According to the tender document, the corridor extends from Paud Road Junction to Pashan Road Junction and includes the tunnel, approach and service roads, drainage, stormwater management and beautification works.

“The recent directions to accelerate major traffic projects have helped us take the tunnel proposal forward. The consultant will now undertake the detailed technical studies, traffic assessment and DPR preparation. This will help PMC finalise the alignment, construction methodology, project cost and other technical requirements before inviting the construction tender,” said Sandeep Patil, superintendent engineer, project department, PMC.

The consultant will conduct traffic surveys, prepare traffic projections and assess whether a single- or twin-tube tunnel is required. It will also examine construction methods including NATM/drill-and-blast, tunnel boring machine (TBM) and cut-and-cover.

A traffic micro-simulation study will assess existing and projected traffic, intersections, road capacity and safety along the corridor and adjoining areas, and recommend measures for managing traffic during construction.

PMC already has a feasibility study covering about 1,650 metres, along with land acquisition reports and topographical and geotechnical surveys for around 900 metres. The appointed consultant will use the available data for further studies.

The DPR work will include geological and geotechnical investigations, environmental and social assessments, preliminary structural design, ventilation and fire-safety systems, utility relocation, land acquisition requirements, a bill of quantities and project cost.

The consultant will have 12 weeks to submit the final DPR, with an inception report due within two weeks, a draft feasibility report in five weeks, the feasibility report in seven weeks and a draft DPR in 10 weeks.

The project is planned as a new east-west road connection between Kothrud and Pashan and is intended to provide an alternative to the existing surface route.