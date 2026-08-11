Four-seater e-rickshaws get the nod in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pune Regional Transport Authority (RTA) during a meeting held on August 3 approved the registration and operation of four-seater e-rickshaws in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, paving the way for wider use of these vehicles as a last-mile public transport option. The decision allows four-seater e-rickshaws to be registered within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and other municipal corporations and councils, subject to applicable rules and permissions. The RTA has also approved a passenger fare structure for e-rickshaws, with the vehicles required to use electronic fare meters. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The RTA has also approved a passenger fare structure for e-rickshaws, with the vehicles required to use electronic fare meters. The authority has decided that the fare structure prescribed for auto-rickshaws will be followed for permitted e-rickshaw operations. The move is expected to bring greater uniformity in fares and reduce disputes between passengers and drivers over charges.

The authority has further permitted e-rickshaws to operate within the PMC, PCMC and other municipal jurisdictions, as well as at permitted locations away from national highways. The decision is expected to strengthen last-mile connectivity, particularly around residential areas, commercial locations and public transport hubs.

The RTA has also fixed the colour scheme for e-rickshaws in accordance with the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules. The hood of the vehicle will have to be cream yellow, while the remaining body will be black, making the vehicles easily identifiable. While the authority has also made compliance with passenger and driver safety requirements mandatory for e-rickshaw registration. Vehicles will have to meet prescribed safety standards, while drivers will need the required authorisation to operate them.

Pune regional transport officer Archana Gaikwad said, “The RTA has approved the registration and operation of four-seater e-rickshaws in the permitted municipal areas. They will have to comply with the prescribed fare, meter, colour and safety requirements. The objective is to provide regulated last-mile connectivity while ensuring passenger safety”.

Suresh Mane, an e-rickshaw driver, said, “The decision to allow four-seater e-rickshaws will provide more opportunities for drivers and also help passengers travelling short distances. A fixed fare and meter system will bring clarity and reduce disputes between passengers and drivers.”

While another e-rickshaw operator Pandurang Jagdale said, “E-rickshaws are increasingly being used for short-distance and last-mile travel. The RTA’s decision will help expand the service, provided the registration process is made simple and the rules are implemented uniformly across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad”.