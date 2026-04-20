‘Felt completely safe’: Woman praises Hyderabad after walking 4 km alone at 11 pm

A woman from Hyderabad has sparked a conversation online after sharing her experience of walking alone at night in the city. Taking to Instagram, the woman named Leesha posted a video describing how safe and welcoming she found Hyderabad, especially compared to her earlier expectations. A woman praised Hyderabad’s safety after a late night walk. (Instagram/leesshhhaaa)

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In the video, she said, "Guys, you actually need to come to Hyderabad. So before coming to Hyderabad, guys, like Mumbai was my dream city. I always wanted to go and settle in Mumbai. But when I came to Hyderabad for a job, it is so beautiful, it is so safe for women, like I am literally walking towards my home and it's 11:00 PM and I'm completely alone and there are no safety issues like some guy will tease you or catcalling shit. Nothing is happening and it is so beautiful. The weather is so nice. Of course, it's hot in afternoons, but at night, it's so windy. The infrastructure here is so well and people are so good. I mean the city is so welcoming. First, before coming here, I always wanted to go to different cities. I was like, Hyderabad? Oh, it's all old. But guys, you actually need to come to Hyderabad."

The clip was shared with the caption, "4km walk at night never felt so safe!", and quickly drew attention from social media users.

Watch the clip here: