Viral video shows Hyderabad security guard working under mosquito net at night, raises questions on dignity of labour

Sharing the video, Bauddh wrote: "Security guard life in India. Poor guard is covered under a mosquito net and doing his duty while awake at night. Society members live in AC; cannot they provide a safe place for their guard? The real issue is compassion. People have lost their compassion for the poor."

The clip was shared on X by a user named Suraj Kumar Bauddh. In the video, a woman is seen speaking to the guard, who remains seated on a chair, covered with a mosquito net as he stays awake through the night to perform his duty.

A video showing a security guard in Hyderabad sitting under a mosquito net while on night duty has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the working conditions of guards across residential societies.

Social media reacts with concern The video quickly gained traction online, clocking more than 4 lakh views and prompting a wave of reactions from users, many of whom questioned the lack of basic facilities for security personnel.

Several users expressed discomfort at the situation. One wrote, "This is honestly heartbreaking to watch. We depend on them for our safety, yet this is how they are treated." Another commented, "At least a proper cabin or fan should be provided. This is the bare minimum."

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Others pointed out that such scenes are not uncommon. "This is the reality in most societies across cities. Guards are often left to manage in extreme weather conditions," a user said. Another added, "People spend lakhs on maintenance but cannot ensure dignity for those who guard them."

Some reactions also called for introspection. "The real issue is empathy. We have normalised this kind of inequality," one comment read. Another user wrote, "Even a small effort like providing a proper resting space can make a huge difference."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)