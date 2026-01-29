Ajit Pawar’s security officer Vidip Jadhav laid to rest, young son performs last rites

Those who lost their lives were Captain Sumit Kapoor, who had 15,000 hours of flying experience, co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak, who had logged 1,500 hours, personal security officer (PSO) Vidip Jadhav, and flight attendant Pinky Mali. A special team from the AAIB reached the crash site on Wednesday evening to begin a forensic examination into the accident.

Pawar, 66, and four others travelling on a chartered aircraft died after it crashed barely 200 metres from the end of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport on Wednesday. (Also read: Runway not in sight, oh s***, then crash: Blow-by-blow account of what happened on Ajit Pawar's flight )

Ajit Pawar’s personal security officer Vidip Dilip Jadhav was laid to rest in his native village of Satara in Maharashtra on the evening of January 28. Jadhav was one of five people killed in the Baramati plane crash that also claimed the life of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

His young son performed his last rites. According to a PTI report, he was laid to rest with full state honours in his native village in Satara. His family members were seen breaking down.

Jadhav is survived by his wife Sandya, daughter, a son, and his parents.

Vidip Jadhav had been part of Pawar’s security detail for the past four years, according to a Mid Day report. He had served with the Mumbai Police since 2009.

“His daughter is a Class 7 student, and his son, the younger of the siblings, studies at a government school in Thane. They are very smart children and were very close to their father,” Rushi Borse, Jadhav’s neighbour, told Mid Day.