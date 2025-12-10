Search
Indian founder stunned after discovering security guard has 3 lakh YouTube subscribers: ‘What an entrepreneurial guy’

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 07:59 am IST

An Indian founder revealed that his workplace security guard had 3 lakh YouTube subscribers.

A US based Indian founder has shared an unexpected story about the hidden talent of a security guard at his workplace, leaving social media both amazed and inspired.

An Indian founder shared that his security guard ran a popular YouTube channel.(X/@curiousharish)
Taking to X, the man identified as Harish Uthayakumar wrote, "Today I realised our security guard has three lakh subscribers on YouTube. He started making Bengali skits during Covid when he was 14. What an entrepreneurial guy. If I ever had to make Bengali ads I am gonna get this guy and so should you, I can share the contact."

He also posted a photograph of the guard proudly holding up his phone, displaying his YouTube channel to the camera.

Take a look here at the post:

Online reactions

The post, which has received more than 31k views, sparked a lively discussion about creativity, opportunity and unconventional success stories. One user responded, “Please DM his contact, I want to collaborate with him,” expressing immediate interest. Another remarked, "At least put the guy's yt channel link, I mean even the channel name is blurry in the image," highlighting both the excitement and the curiosity surrounding his online presence.

Several commenters praised the young creator’s determination. One person wrote, "The absolute hustle is admirable to say the least," while another added a more reflective take, "Then why is he still security guard? Always remember content is free on YouTube and anybody can see it. Even people with no money, kids can see it. Your subscriber number does not define your worth. Quality defines it."

Others simply celebrated the discovery. One user said, "Wow this is so cool," and another chimed in, "I am just impressed, that is awesome."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

