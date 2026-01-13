Mumbai security guard becomes lead podcast producer for digital creator Kushal Lodha
Digital creator Kushal Lodha tweeted about Aniket Katkar, a former security guard who taught himself video skills to become a lead producer.
What started as a brief conversation in a Mumbai parking lot has turned into a life-changing career for Aniket Katkar. He approached digital creator Kushal Lodha in an apartment parking lot, where Katkar then worked as a security guard, to ask for a chance to learn videography. Now, he leads the production for Lodha’s every podcast shoot.
Kushal Lodha tweeted about Katkar, and his post has won people’s hearts. “He was a security guard in my building 2 years ago. And today, he leads the production of all podcasts that we shoot. He’s Aniket Katkar.”
Recalling the moment he met Katkar, Lodha shared, “One fine day, he saw me walking in the parking, and reached out to me. ‘Mujhe videos record karne ka Bohot shauk hai. Kya mein Aapse mil sakta hu?’ (I’m very passionate about videography. Can I meet you as per your convenience?).”
They met the following Sunday, and recognising his “hunger”, Lodha offered Katkar the opportunity to shoot all his podcasts.
“Guess what - he learnt by himself how to record videos, how to connect mics with the audio mixer, and ensure the production quality is not compromised. Fast forward to today, there’s not a single shoot where he’s not present - and he talks to all the guests freely.”
Lodha concluded, “You don’t need fancy degrees or credentials to do something! All you need is hunger and attitude to learn. No one can stop you from becoming successful. If a person’s learning attitude ends, his old age starts to begin!”
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “Educational degrees have created a barrier for so many talented people. A talented person can't even appear for an interview without a legit degree. Glad the internet has liberated many.”
Another shared, “Really appreciate that you have given him the chance to prove.” A third posted, “Awesome.” A fourth wrote, “Thanks for sharing! Inspiring.”
Who is Kushal Lodha?
The Mumbai-based creator was featured on Forbes India’s “India's Top 100 Digital Stars” list. A digital creator in the business and finance category, he manages a YouTube channel with over 500k subscribers.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Lodha is a Chartered Accountant who previously worked in the Investment Team at Aditya Birla Ventures, the Venture Capital arm of the Aditya Birla Group. He has also authored two books.