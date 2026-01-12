Canadian influencer says 'Silicon Valley' tag for Bengaluru is 'illogical': 'India is one of a kind'
A Canadian influencer living in India has questioned the long-standing habit of comparing Indian cities and landscapes to places abroad, calling such labels “illogical” and urging people to appreciate the country on its own terms.
Taking to X, Caleb Friesen, who has been living in India for the past 8 years, shared a video, criticising travel vloggers and content creators for branding Indian destinations as the “Switzerland of India,” the “Scotland of the East” or “Mini Europe”. He said that such branding subtly suggests Indian locations are imitations rather than destinations with their own identity.
Friesen further argued that the problem goes beyond tourism marketing. He pointed to India’s film industries adopting names derived from Hollywood, such as Bollywood and Tollywood, calling it an unnecessary attempt at validation. “Bro, you need to stop at the woods,” he remarked, contrasting this with countries like South Korea, which do not reference Hollywood in naming their entertainment industry.
Another example he flagged was Bengaluru being referred to as the “Silicon Valley of India”. Friesen said the comparison made little sense, noting that the city is located on the Deccan Plateau, “the opposite of a valley”. He contrasted this with China, where major tech hubs are known by their original names, such as Shenzhen.
“I just think more people need to have this mindset. India is not the X of Y. India just is,” Friesen said, urging viewers to stop seeking comparisons and instead value what already exists. “This country is spectacular. It is one of a kind,” he said.
How did social media react?
Social media users were quick to react, with many agreeing with Friesen.
One user wrote, “Good one, India shouldn't benchmark everything against one. India is great on its own with a massive population.”
“A pity that this has to come from a Canadian, but that isn’t bad, because sadly some Indians pick up an idea only when non-Indians approve it,” commented another.
“Finally someone said it. We need to own our identities and not cling to western validation,” wrote another.
“Well put @caleb_friesen. India needs to UP their PR game. India is so so much better than than what the sentiment is like in the outside. So much potential and talent everywhere. I have been seeing content for last couple of years on that not, your doing a grear job. Continue it!” said a fourth user.
“India have many beautiful places. But because of bad infrastructure and lack of promotion of these places,we never get to see about such places that they exist in India,” commented one user.