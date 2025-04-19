Canadian vlogger learns ‘shocking' life lessons during India trip: ‘Things you see, hear, smell, and taste’

A Canadian vlogger’s post on his India trip has sparked a debate on social media. William Rossy, who claims to be a motivational influencer, painted a picture of the country that captures its strengths and flaws. However, many social media users labelled his post as "just sad". Canadian vlogger William Rossy documented his India visit with a series of pictures. (Instagram/@sprouht)

“I’ve been to 37 countries, and India has to be the most shocking one. The things you see, hear, smell, and taste there will make you think, feel, and act in ways you never thought you could,” Rossy wrote. He added that he spent five weeks travelling through the country.

Rossy confessed that he would never live in India personally, but his trip has taught him lessons he never knew he needed. He concluded his post with a series of pictures capturing what he learnt.

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

Rossy’s post divided people. While some were glad he made a post on India, others called it “sad,” adding that his "life lessons” didn’t reflect the true spirit of India.

“Love that you love our India. Thank you for sharing your core takeaways from this trip,” an individual commented. Another expressed, “If you went to India and that's all you took away from it, that's sad.”

A third posted, “Friendly people and great architecture (Taj Mahal) - that’s it? Sorry, you weren’t blessed to experience the more positive side of India. Also, the lessons you say can be learned from a visit to NYC - no need to travel across the world for that.” A fourth wrote, “I love how you see and acknowledge both the sides of the country.”

Who is William Rossy?

According to his LinkedIn bio, he was a “financial analyst heading towards a 6-figure job”. He declined job offers to pursue his passion of travelling the world and making content. He presently runs his own self-improvement brand, Sprouht.