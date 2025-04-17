Microsoft techie quits US job, moves back to India for 6-month career break: ‘I resigned’

At a time when many Indian tech professionals in the United States are worried about the immigration crackdown and a downturn in the IT industry leading to layoffs, one Microsoft engineer has quit his job and moved back to India. Harnoor Singh quit his Microsoft job and moved back to India(X/@iHarnoorSingh)

Harnoor Singh spent three years as a software engineer with Microsoft in the United States. Along the way, he pursued a successful career as a YouTuber and podcast host. In a surprise announcement yesterday, however, Singh revealed that he had resigned from his role at Microsoft and moved back to India.

Resigned and moved back

“I resigned and moved to India for now! Thank you Microsoft for beautiful 3 years!” Singh wrote on X.

He revealed that he wants to take a six-month career break before deciding what to do next. Currently in Amritsar, the former Microsoft techie plans to spend time travelling and exploring.

His announcement sparked surprise on X and LinkedIn, more so because his resignation comes at a time when some Indian professionals in the US are not even travelling to India on H-1B visas for fear of being detained and not allowed to return.

“This is quite tough to believe bro. I have seen all of the US from your videos. I was thinking of catching up with you in June. All the best for future endeavours,” wrote one X user.

“That's really surprising but good luck & best wishes for your next chapter,” another person wrote on LinkedIn.

Some wondered whether Singh would launch his own startup soon. However, the techie said he plans to take a 6-month break before he decides what to do next.

