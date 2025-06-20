Elio hits theaters: From star-studded voice cast to quirky plot, all you need to know about Pixar film

Pixar’s latest animated feature, Elio, hits US theatres on June 20. Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina, the film tells the story of a space-obsessed boy who becomes Earth’s accidental ambassador after being beamed up by a quirky alien council. This image released by Disney/Pixar shows Elio, voiced by Yonas Kibreab, left, and Glordon, voiced by Remy Edgerly, in a scene from "Elio."(AP)

The film stars Yonas Kibreab as Elio, a lonely 11-year-old who lives with his aunt, Major Olga (voiced by Zoe Saldana), an Air Force officer. Elio struggles to connect with his peers and dreams of being abducted by aliens.

According to a USA Today report, Elio’s dream comes true when he is pulled into the Communiverse, a colorful cosmic coalition of aliens who mistake him for Earth’s leader.

Filmmakers say E.T., Roald Dahl, and Carl Sagan were inspiration behind Elio

Another Telegraph report quoted Domee Shi, the filmmaker, saying Elio was a celebration of all the “weird kids” who felt they did not fit in. She added that she was inspired by Roald Dahl’s characters and Steven Spielberg’s E.T. to create a world where an outsider finds belonging through the most unexpected means.

Sharafian added that they set out to tell a story where the universe was hopeful and silly, like the aliens Elio meets.

Elio explores themes of grief, connection and identity

Reportedly, the Pixar film explores themes of grief, connection, identity and the universal search for belonging. Elio, still coping with the loss of his parents, struggles to understand his place on Earth. A crucial scene in the film also includes a shout-out to Mumbai.

The filmmakers said the shout-out symbolized a turning point for Elio. Sharafian, who also shared her love for Indian cinema, reportedly said it is at that point that Elio realizes he is not alone and has people liking him across the universe.

Producer Mary Alice was quoted in the Telegraph report, saying that Elio reflected humanity’s long-standing fascination with outer space. Mary said people often find themselves looking up and wondering who else is out there. She cited Carl Sagan’s quote about humans dreaming of something greater when they are fed up with Earth. “Elio captures that hope,” she noted.

The voice cast of the Pixar film also features Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon and Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa.

FAQs:

What is Pixar’s Elio about?

Elio is the story of a lonely 11-year-old boy who accidentally becomes Earth’s ambassador after being abducted by aliens.

When was Elio released?

Elio was released in theatres across the US on June 20, 2025.

Who stars in Elio?

The film stars Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Major Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon and Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa.

Is ‘Elio’ based on a true story or book?

No. While Elio is an original Pixar story, the filmmakers say it was inspired by Roald Dahl’s books, Steven Spielberg’s films, and the musings of Carl Sagan.

What age group is ‘Elio’ suitable for?

Elio is a family-friendly animated film, best suited for children aged 7+, but with emotional themes that adults will also appreciate.