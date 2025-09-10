Harry Potter set designer Stuart Craig dies at 83, JK Rowling calls him a ‘true visionary’

Stuart Craig, the man who gave the Harry Potter films their magical and unforgettable look, has died at the age of 83. The three-time Oscar-winning production designer passed away peacefully at home on Sunday after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, Daily Star reported. Author J.K. Rowling expressed her grief on social media. Stuart Craig, the production designer behind the Harry Potter films, passed away at the age of 83.(X/@jk_rowling)

Craig has worked on all eight Harry Potter series. Per the outlet, he designed the sets of the Wizarding World. From the big, magical halls of Hogwarts to the busy, mysterious streets of Diagon Alley, his work helped fans everywhere picture the story exactly as it appeared on screen.

He also designed the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks, the Guardian reported. Craig was also part of the three Fantastic Beasts films, a spinoff of the Harry Potter franchise.

Stuart Craig's family issues statement on demise

Craig is survived by his wife Patricia, whom he married in 1965, two daughters, Becky and Laura, and four grandchildren. In a statement, the family described him as “a deeply loved and respected” husband and father, not just for his talent but for his kindness.

Tributes from JK Rowling and Harry Potter directors

Tributes poured in from those who worked closely with him. Author J.K. Rowling wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Working with Stuart Craig was one of the privileges of my life. He was a true visionary and conjured the wizarding world for the screen as nobody else could have done. He was also one of the nicest people you ever could hope to meet. My deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

David Heyman, producer of the Harry Potter series, praised Craig as “one of the greatest production designers to work in film,” in a statement accessed by The Guardian. Heyman recalled that Craig had “exquisite taste and a wonderful sense of story.”

Director David Yates, who helmed the final four Potter films, called him a “giant in our industry” and a mentor who supported emerging design talent.

A career of awards and recognition

Craig’s career went far beyond Harry Potter. He won three Academy Awards for Gandhi, Dangerous Liaisons, and The English Patient. He was nominated for eight more Oscars, including four for the Harry Potter films, and received 16 BAFTA nominations, winning three.

