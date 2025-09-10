Brewers vs Rangers: How Michael Helman became unlikely hero to close gap on AL West lead

Having completed a thrilling 5-4 win in their last game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Texas Rangers are now aiming to extend their dominant run in the MLB's three-game interleague series. The highly anticipated fixture between the Brewers and the Rangers will be played on September 10 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Reuters reported. Brewers vs Rangers: Here are the top performers ahead of today's match.(AP)

The Rangers are currently enjoying a three-game home winning streak. They had emerged victorious in the series-opening contest 5-0 against the Brewers. Rookie Michael Helman came up with a two-run home run and pulled off a homer in the fifth inning to guide the Rangers to a 5-4 triumph in the last game against the Brewers.

The outcome was enough to help the Rangers claim a comprehensive series victory at Globe Life Field. This also marked Rangers’ third victory in a row and overall 13th in 17 games. The Rangers have won their second straight series against a division-leading opponent after claiming two of three games against the Astros last weekend.

Also read: Michael Helman hits homer, robs another to lift Rangers past Brewers

Michael Helman’s dream run

Helman has been in a rich vein of form recently. The 29-year-old had a grand slam and a run-scoring double on Monday. He has also knocked in seven of the Rangers' 10 runs in the first two contests of the series, and it eventually paved the way for the team’s victory on both occasions. Helman has also become the first Rangers player with five or more homers and 17 or more RBIs within his first 22 games since Nathaniel Lowe in 2021 (5 HR, 18 RBIs).

Also read: Josh Naylor, Mariners look to sweep visiting Cardinals

Top players for the Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers still claim the first spot by 6 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Christian Yelich currently leads the Brewers with 27 home runs, AP reported.

The Brewers will heavily rely on Freddy Peralta to avoid another defeat in the final game of the series against the Rangers. Peralta’s 16 wins are a career high. Also, he is now tied with the New York Yankees’ duo of Max Fried and Carlos Rodon for the most in the majors.

FAQs:

When is the third game between the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers?

The third game between the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers will be played today, September 10, at 2:35 pm ET.

Where will the third game between the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers be played?

The third game between the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Did Michael Helman complete a grand slam against the Brewers?

He completed the first grand slam of his career on Monday.