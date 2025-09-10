The Houston Astros will try to come back from a tough loss in an effort to square their series with the host Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. As division lead dwindles, Astros look for comeback vs. Blue Jays

The Astros took a 3-1 lead into the ninth inning on Tuesday in the opener of the three-game set between division leaders and could not hold the advantage, losing 4-3 in 10 innings.

Houston's lead in the American League West fell to one game over the Seattle Mariners. Houston is 1-3 on a nine-game road trip that started with the Texas Rangers and will end with the Atlanta Braves.

For the Blue Jays , it was their fourth win in the 54 games they have trailed after eight innings, allowing them to increase their AL East lead to three games over the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Making things worse for Houston , starting pitcher Luis Garcia left in the second inning after pointing to his elbow following a pitch. He departed the game immediately with what was described as "discomfort" in his right elbow.

It was Garcia's second start after returning from Tommy John surgery.

"It was a punch in the gut," Astros manager Joe Espada said. "He worked so hard to get back."

The early exit also could have an immediate impact on the remainder of the series. Houston used six relievers.

The Astros would like their scheduled starter, right-hander Jason Alexander , to pitch deep into the game on Wednesday. He has not faced the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to start Jose Berrios . The right- hander is 6-4 with a 4.37 ERA in 11 career starts against Houston.

Toronto also is dealing with a major loss to the lineup after shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee. It had been hoped he could return after missing the loss against the Yankees on Sunday, but further examination on Monday revealed the extent of the injury sustained when he was called out sliding into home on Saturday.

Ernie Clement likely will see most of the action at shortstop in Bichette's absence.

"When you look at our position players, there are few, if any, teams that have gotten contributions from the amount of guys we have," Toronto manager John Schneider said. "So that softens the blow a little. It's kind of been our M.O. the whole year: next man up, or who's going to get the big hit today? So that makes it a little easier."

Tuesday, it was Isiah Kiner-Falefa who had the big hit, tying the game with a two-run single in the ninth against Bryan Abreu.

Schneider could not put a timeline on Bichette's return.

"We have capable guys that can play short," Schneider said. "They're ready for it. I don't really think there's too many things this team isn't ready for."

Bichette is batting .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs.

Joey Loperfido was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take Bichette's place on the roster. He started in left field on Tuesday and was 0-for-2.

Both teams had trouble delivering important hits in the series opener. The Blue Jays were 2-for-10 with men in scoring position and stranded 10 runners, and the Astros were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11.

Houston had some solid shots besides Carlos Correa's two-run homer in the first. Toronto center fielder Daulton Varsho made two good catches at the wall.

"We hit some balls on the nose," Espada said. "We had some pretty good at- bats."

