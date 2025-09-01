Chicago Cubs sign Carlos Santana. What his arrival could mean for the team

The Chicago Cubs are moving ahead with adding first baseman Carlos Santana to their side, a source told ESPN on Sunday. Sanders, 39, was with the Cleveland Guardians this season before he was released by the team on Friday. The first baseman hit .225 with 11 home runs in 116 games for the Guardians this year. The Chicago Cubs have signed Carlos Santana,(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Santana has a career .778 OPS while playing for seven teams in 16 years. Most of his time was spent with the Guardians. He rejoined the squad this year after spending a decade there to begin his journey in MLB.

Apart from signing Santana, the Cubs also recalled right-hander Porter Hodge from Triple-A Iowa. The franchise optioned left-hander Jordan Wicks to their top farm club.

Impact of Cubs signing Carlos Santana

While he is a switch-hitter, Santana may feature as a right-hander almost exclusively since the Cubs are 17-19 this season when a left-hander starts against them.

Michael Busch is the regular starter at first base, but Justin Turner has taken his place often this season. It is not yet clear what Santana’s signing could mean for Turner’s place in the team. With rosters expanding to 28 on Monday, the Cubs have several options open to keep the veteran player with them.

As per a Sports Illustrated report, Santana has also played under manager Craig Counsell when they were at the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023.

The Cubs will be the No. 1 seed in the National League wild-card race as they enter the final month of the season, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers by 6.5 games in the NL Central.

Chicago Cubs recall Porter Hodge and Jordan Wicks

Wicks, a first-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, is 0-1. The 25-year-old recorded an 8.71 ERA in six relief appearances with the Cubs this year.

Hodge made 26 appearances for Chicago this year, recording a 6.85 ERA and two saves. In his past nine matches with Iowa, going back to August 1, he allowed six hits over 12 scoreless innings.

