US Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko issues apology for controversial comments; Taylor Townsend reacts

Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko has issued an apology on social media after making controversial remarks toward American player Taylor Townsend following her loss at the 2025 US Open. Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia issued an apology over her remarks at the US Open.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to Fox News, the drama happened after Townsend beat Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of the women’s singles at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York earlier this week. As the players met at the net, Ostapenko pointed her finger at Townsend and accused her of having “no education,” a comment that immediately drew criticism.

Ostapenko’s frustration reportedly came from two incidents: Townsend did not apologize after a net cord winner, and she also chose to warm up at the net instead of the baseline before the match, something Ostapenko considered disrespectful.

Jelena Ostapenko’s apology

On Instagram Stories, Ostapenko said her comments were misunderstood because English is not her first language. She said that when she said “education”, she meant tennis etiquette and not “academic education.” “I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court,” Ostapenko wrote. “I am sorry for the misunderstanding," as reported by Fox News.

Jelena Ostapenko issued an apology on Instagram Stories.(Instagram/@jelena.ostapenko)

Taylor Townsend's reaction

Taylor Townsend, who is still competing in doubles at the US Open, responded to the apology after winning her latest match. She said she was unaware of it but welcomed the gesture.

“That’s nice that she did that, that she apologized,” Townsend said. “At the end of the day, I think that it’s a learning lesson for her. It’s great that she went to social media and apologized. But I really hope that, from this, she can take that like, hey, you can’t control people and it’s better just to focus on yourself.”

Townsend added that Ostapenko has not reached out to her personally.

Ostapenko faces questions of racial undertones

Because Townsend is Black, some raised concerns that Ostapenko’s comments carried racial undertones. Townsend, however, clarified that she did not take them that way.

“That has been a stigma in our community of being ‘not educated’ when it’s the furthest thing from the truth,” she explained. “Whether it had racial undertones or not, that’s something she can speak on. I’m just focused on moving forward," as reported by Fox News.

Despite the drama, Townsend has moved on in the tournament, while Ostapenko’s singles run is over.

