Daniil Medvedev fires coach after US Open nightmare as ranking crash forces tough call

Days after his brutal first-round exit at the US Open 2025, Daniil Medvedev split with longtime coach Gilles Cervara. The former New York champion was stunned by French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi, in a match where his fiery meltdown stole the spotlight. Daniil Medvedev breaks his racket after losing in five sets to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day One(Getty Images via AFP)

The flashpoint came at match point in the third set, when a photographer wandered onto the court. The umpire ordered a replay of Bonzi's first serve, leaving Medvedev raging. He charged at the official, shouted into the broadcast camera, and incited the crowd, delaying play.

The chaos rattled Bonzi, who lost the game and the tie-break as Medvedev forced a fourth set. But the Russian's revival was short-lived — Bonzi regained composure in the decider, sealing Medvedev's third straight Slam first-round exit. A furious Medvedev smashed his racket to bits.

With no title since 2023 and his ranking set to tumble outside the top 20, the split with Cervara marks another low in the 28-year-old's spiraling career.

Medvedev was also fined almost £31,500 by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for his on-court action, implying he had to forfeit 40 per cent of the prize money he received.

Following the forgettable outing in New York, Medvedev fired his coach, ending their eight-year association. Cervara revealed the development on Instagram, thanking the 29-year-old and wishing him the best.

"Our fantastic eight-season adventure together comes to an end," wrote Cervara. "Like a symbolic wink of life, it's after this US Open tournament that we end our collaboration.

"I am grateful and happy for all the great things and wonderful experiences we were able to experience together on the court during these eight years. It will remain etched in my memory forever.

"I thank you for placing your trust in me. I gave EVERYTHING, every second, for our shared goals. I loved training you, coaching you, supporting you (even when it was difficult), and finding solutions with you and the team to help you perform.

"I will keep in mind your unconventional magic as a player, which is your strength. It will return, I'm sure. I wish you all the success you aspire to as a player in the future and a happy life as a man."