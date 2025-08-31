F1 rookie Isack Hadjar marks career milestone with first podium finish: ‘I can’t believe it’

Formula 1 rookie Isack Hadjar had his career’s best weekend on Sunday as he scored his first-ever podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix. The 20-year-old Racing Bulls driver finished 3rd and called it “unreal” in his emotional message to the team, Motor Sport reported. Isack Hadjar celebrates with his team after finishing third place in the Dutch Grand Prix (REUTERS)

According to the outlet, Hadjar qualified fourth and kept pace all race and showed great control as he followed world champion Max Verstappen. For most of the race, it looked like he would finish in the fourth spot, but a late twist changed everything.

Lando Norris’ retirement opens the door

With just seven laps remaining, Lando Norris suffered a sudden retirement. This promoted Hadjar into third place, handing him the podium finish that he had been chasing since his Formula 1 debut. Oscar Piastri won the Dutch GP, while Verstappen secured second place, AP reported.

“Oh my god, what have we done?” Hadjar shouted on the team radio as the result was confirmed. “The pace was unreal. We’re on the podium, I can’t believe it!”

After jumping into the arms of his team in the pit lane, he later said: “I made no mistakes, maximised everything I had, and brought home the podium. I’m so happy for my guys.”

A dream come true for Isack Hajdar

The Paris-born driver, who now ranks 10th in the championship standings, described the podium as the “first step” in what he hopes will be a long and successful Formula 1 career.

“This was always the target since I was a kid,” Hadjar said. “This is the first step, my first podium, and hopefully much more [will follow]," he added.

Isack Hajdar's future prospects

The performance has also boosted Hadjar’s chances of joining Red Bull Racing in 2026. The team is evaluating him alongside Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson. While Tsunoda finished ninth in Zandvoort and Lawson fell out of contention after a collision, Hadjar’s flawless drive has set him apart.

With a dream podium now achieved, all eyes will be on the young Frenchman to see if he can continue his rapid rise in Formula 1.

FAQs

Q1. Who is Isack Hadjar?

Isack Hadjar is a 20-year-old Formula 1 rookie from Paris, currently racing for the Racing Bulls team.

Q2. Where did Isack Hadjar secure his first podium finish?

He achieved his maiden podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix 2025, finishing third.

Q3. How did Isack Hadjar move into third place?

He was elevated to third place after Lando Norris retired from the race with seven laps remaining.