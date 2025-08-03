Hungarian GP clash: Max Verstappen under FIA probe after forcing Lewis Hamilton off track

Max Verstappen's daring move during the Hungarian Grand Prix is making headlines and is now under review. According to Planet F1, on Lap 29, while in a battle for 11th, the Red Bull star took a risky overtaking move on the Brit racing driver Lewis Hamilton. Even though the pair did not make any physical contact, Hamilton was forced wide and had to go into the run-off area, costing him valuable time. Reportedly, stewards will now check if Verstappen has gained any advantage from the exchange. FIA to investigate Max Verstappen’s bold move on Lewis Hamilton.(REUTERS)

Max Verstappen under investigation

Max Verstappen's forceful attempt to make Lewis Hamilton go off track during the Hungarian Grand Prix is under scrutiny. The incident occurred when Verstappen’s car was only marginally alongside Hamilton’s, leading the seven-time world champion to take evasive action.

Reportedly, Race Control quickly signaled the incident, and the FIA confirmed that an inquiry would take place post the race. Both drivers, along with team representatives from Red Bull and Ferrari, were summoned to meet the stewards at 17:15 local time in Budapest. To note, Verstappen’s move helped him gain a position, but the outcome could impact his final classification.

Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton explained

At the Hungarian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton brought their burgeoning rivalry to a near-miss on Lap 29. As they both were trying to fight their way up from the midfield, Verstappen saw an opportunity to move to the inside of Hamilton at Turn 4, and without fear or concern, quickly dove into a high-speed move. Hamilton was forced wide through the Turn's exit, allowing him to veer into the run-off area, and Verstappen snatched 11th place.

While the stewards decided to look at the incident post-race, they deemed that no punishment was warranted. Verstappen went on to finish ninth. It was a moment of tension between two World Champions in a duel for more than just bad starting positions.

