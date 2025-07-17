F1 meets K‑pop: BTS' Park Jimin wears Lewis Hamilton’s Dior design and here's what Hamilton had to say

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton just proved he’s a full-on BTS stan, and the internet is absolutely here for it. The seven-time world champion recently took to social media to share a photo of BTS’ Park Jimin casually rocking an outfit from Hamilton’s very own Dior menswear collection. The photo of Jimin was accompanied by a simple caption: a handshake emoji and the phrase “my Dior collection.” That’s it. That minimal nod was all it took to ignite a frenzy across the BTS fandom. Lewis Hamilton and Jimin

ARMY flooded the comment section above with excitement. “They’re dating?” joked one fan in the comments. “Legends linking up, love to see it,” another chimed in. “Two legends. One owns the track, the other owns the stage,” was another comment. “It’s cool to see two icons from different worlds showing respect like this,” was one more. And of course: “Oh, Jimin never beating the main IT Boy allegations.”

More about Lewis Hamilton x Dior

Created in collaboration with Hamilton and artistic director Kim Jones, the collection aimed to bring together luxury tailoring with the conceptual depth of Afrofuturism by blending modern silhouettes with rich, narrative-driven design.

Hamilton's vision comes through in fluid lines, bold colour contrasts, and technical fabrics that suggest both performance and luxury. The garments are structured yet soft, minimal yet layered, inviting wearers to embrace multiplicity in their personal style. Dior characterised the capsule as “reflecting once more an alternative side to [Hamilton’s] sporting life and revealing something more personal.” And that comes across clearly in the collection’s textures and tailoring choices: boxy outerwear reinterpreted with rounded shoulders, soft knits juxtaposed against utility vests, and futuristic tailoring rooted in traditional African-inspired cuts. The interplay between sharp lines and organic draping offers a wardrobe that moves easily between worlds --- athletic and artistic, formal and free.

Furthermore, much of the mood board was drawn from Hamilton’s recent travels across the African continent — to Senegal, Benin, Madagascar, and beyond — where he encountered stories and visuals that influenced both palette and philosophy. “I heard so many incredible stories that inspired me to imagine the future of Black culture, he said. “The way we tell stories through art, science and philosophy is really special. Seeing these ideas brought to life through colour and movement inspired me.” The result is a capsule that speaks not only to heritage but to evolution.

As the racer cs collaboration with the couture house spills into this season, fans are manifesting a full-blown Dior campaign featuring both Hamilton and Jimin. Judging by the buzz this one re-share has caused, it might just be closer than we think.