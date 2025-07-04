'The last thing we want right now is a sequel': Lewis Hamilton not aboard bandwagon for part 2 of Brad Pitt's F1

The world may be waiting with bated breath for an announcement of a sequel to Brad Pitt's sensational racing drama F1, but the film's executive producer and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is not on board the bandwagon. The British racer warned Thursday that rushing a sequel would be “the worst thing we probably could do.” Lewis Hamilton served as executive producer and consultant on Brad Pitt-starrer F1.

Lewis Hamilton says he just wants to enjoy the movie's success. The film has become Apple's biggest box-office hit yet when it debuted with $55.6 million in North American theaters and $144 million globally over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton on F1's success

On Thursday, Hamilton spoke to the press ahead of the British Grand Prix F1 race, where he was asked about a potential sequel to F1. “We literally just finished it, so I think the last thing we want right now is a sequel,” Hamilton said, according to the news agency AP.

The 39-year-old added, “It’s been four years in the making. It was a lot of work, particularly for (director Joseph Kosinski). It’s time away from your family, it’s time away from your kids, and also you need this to just simmer for a while, you know. Like, let’s enjoy it. I think the worst thing we probably could do is to rush into doing a sequel,” the Ferrari driver added. "Most sequels are way worse, and so we don’t need to rush it. I think if we do do a sequel, I would say let’s really, really take our time in getting it even better.”

Hamilton said he was bringing F1 race-track procedures to the movie business by asking for a “debrief” on the project, in the same way a team analyses a race before heading to the next one. “Let’s review what we did, what we could have done better,” he said. “I don’t know if they ever do that in the movie business, but it’s something obviously I’ve learned from here.”

About F1, the film

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a driver who returns to Formula One after 30 years to help a friend's team win a race. The film was shot during actual F1 Grand Prix weekends with many drivers and team members appearing in cameos.