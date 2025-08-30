The Formula 1 title fight that breaks the mould | Number Theory

As the Formula 1 season resumes this weekend, after its summer break, the main storyline is the compelling battle for the driver’s title between two teammates. McLaren have been the class of the cars this season, and has both its drivers performing at a high level. With 14 of the 24 races in the season completed, Oscar Piastri leads Lando Norris by just 9 points.

