Indian endurance racer and tech entrepreneur Akshay Gupta returned to the podium in the ADAC Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) with a 2nd place finish in the VT2-F 4WD class at the KW 6h ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen, the sixth round of the championship. Akshay Gupta secures podium finish at 6-hour Endurance Race at Nurburgring racetrack in Germany

Driving the Hyundai i30N for STENLE Marketing Team Mertens Motorsport alongside German Alex Schneider and Belgian Jarno D'Hauw, Gupta delivered a strong comeback performance in one of the world's toughest endurance series, according to a release from Akshay Gupta Media team.

The race weekend faced unusual challenges as heavy morning fog forced organizers to shorten qualifying from 90 minutes to just 40, while the six-hour race itself was reduced to 4 hours 30 minutes. Despite the setbacks, the trio carved their way up the order from 6th on the grid in an 11-car class field.

Gupta, who was the only Indian on the grid among 309 drivers from 27 nations, took the race start and immediately climbed into podium contention during his first stint. Belgian teammate D'Hauw pushed the car further to 2nd during a double stint, while Schneider battled through health difficulties and thus couldn't do the complete final stint, and Gupta had to step back in the car for a crucial second stint. Schneider then took over during the final three laps, securing 2nd place.

"This result is a much-needed turnaround for us this season," said Gupta, as quoted from a release by Akshay Gupta Media team.

"After a series of DNFs and setbacks earlier in the year, standing on the podium again is a huge relief and a big step in boosting the team morale. We basically did 28 qualifying laps. The competition in our class keeps getting tougher and tougher, so, it is getting more rewarding to race here. I absolutely enjoyed every minute of this race," he added.

The podium marks Gupta's third major endurance podium of 2025, following successes at the Dubai 24 Hours (TCE class) and the Nurburgring 24 Hours (SP3T class) earlier this year with AsBest Racing.