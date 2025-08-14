George Webb free burgers: New update on Milwaukee Brewers deal, but with a caution message

William Contreras drove in four runs and Christian Yelich added three more in the Milwaukee Brewers’ commanding 12-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at American Family Field. This marked the Brewers’ 12th straight win, the second time in franchise history they’ve achieved this feat, following a 27-4 run in their last 31 games. Milwaukee Brewers' win has activated the George Webb free burgers offer(X)

The triumph has activated George Webb’s long-standing free burger promotion, with the chain announcing late Wednesday, “🎉 THEY DID IT!!! 🎉 FREE GEORGE WEBB BURGERS are coming!"

However, in their latest message, George Webb had a caution for fans. “Burgers won’t be ready right away; details drop tomorrow. Stay tuned!” the chain said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates

The Brewers extended their winning streak to 12 games on Wednesday. Along with William Contreras and Christian Yelich, Joey Ortiz and Sal Frelick also delivered key hits in a game where Milwaukee’s bats repeatedly broke through Pittsburgh’s pitching.

The Brewers built an early 6-0 lead, striking twice in the third inning on RBI singles from Frelick and Yelich, then erupting for four more in the fourth. Ortiz and Frelick each drove in a run, Isaac Collins doubled in another, and Contreras capped the rally with an RBI single.

Pittsburgh fought back behind Bryan Reynolds, who accounted for all five of the Pirates’ runs with two home runs, a three-run shot in the fifth, and a two-run blast in the sixth that cut Milwaukee’s lead to 6-5.

Contreras restored breathing room in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run single, and the Brewers put the game out of reach in the seventh. Ortiz singled in a run, Contreras drew a bases-loaded walk, and Yelich plated two more with a sharp single to right.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff worked four innings, allowing four hits and striking out four over 65 pitches. He repeatedly pitched out of trouble, escaping with runners in scoring position in each of the first three frames. Reliever Jared Koenig (5-1) earned the win with a scoreless inning.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller (5-11) was tagged for six runs on eight hits in four innings, striking out five. The loss extended Pittsburgh’s skid to five straight.