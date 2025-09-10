WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Boston Red Sox left-hander Connelly Early struck out 11 in five shutout innings against the Athletics on Tuesday night in his MLB debut. Red Sox lefty Connelly Early strikes out 11 in 5 shutout innings in MLB debut vs A's

Early was called up from Triple-A Worcester earlier in the day and got the start after Dustin May was placed on the injured list with elbow issues.

The 23-year-old Early, who allowed five hits, struck out Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz in the first inning for his first big league K. He struck out the side in the second and fourth innings and recorded two strikeouts in the third and fifth innings.

Early was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 amateur draft and was Boston's sixth-ranked prospect according to MLBPipeline. He is the third pitcher to make an MLB debut this season with the Red Sox, joining Hunter Dobbins and Payton Tolle.

Early was 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitcher for Triple-A Worcester this season. He went 7-2 with a 2.51 ERA for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs with 96 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings.

May, acquired from the Dodgers at the end of July, was placed on the IL, retroactive to Sunday, with right elbow neuritis. May went 1-4 in five starts and one relief appearance with Boston. He has a 5.40 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings with the Red Sox. With the Dodgers, the 28-year-old right-hander went 6-7 with a 4.85 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 104 innings.

Also, the Red Sox recalled infielder Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Worcester and placed him on the 60-day IL with plantar fasciitis.

