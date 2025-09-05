Why is Nepal ‘angry’ and suddenly banned YouTube, Instagram, Reddit and 23 other major platforms

Nepal has directed internet service providers to block access to several major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X, after the companies failed to comply with new local registration requirements. The order has raised concerns about censorship and press freedom in the country. Nepal blocks Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X and other platforms over registration rules, sparking press freedom concerns.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology asked the Nepal Telecommunications Authority to instruct service providers to restrict access to 26 platforms. The list includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Discord, Reddit, WeChat and Snapchat. The government had earlier given foreign platforms seven days to register their operations in Nepal and appoint a local contact person, but many did not comply.

The government move follows a Supreme Court ruling last month that upheld the requirement for social media platforms to register locally as a way to address misinformation. However, the court did not explicitly call for a ban. It only directed the government to create legal arrangements within the law.

According to the Nepal Telecommunications Authority, internet penetration in the country is above 90 percent. Figures from Statcounter suggest that Facebook is the most used social media platform in Nepal with 87 percent share, followed by X at 6 percent and YouTube at 5 percent.

Civil society groups and media organisations have criticised the restrictions. The Committee to Protect Journalists said the decision would hinder journalists’ ability to report and limit people’s access to information. The Federation of Nepali Journalists also described the measure as undermining citizens’ right to information.

Access Now, a global digital rights group, said the block was troubling and compared it to censorship practices in China. Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia Pacific policy director at the organisation, said Nepal should publish blocking orders and restore access, while shifting to transparent and consultative legislation. He added that the government’s order gives authorities sweeping powers to suspend services and pressure companies to remove lawful content, which could result in over-blocking.

Communication and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said platforms had been given ample time to register but failed to do so despite repeated reminders. Meta, Google and Snap did not respond to requests for comment.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology said access would be restored once platforms register in Nepal. TikTok and Viber remain unaffected, as both services have already completed the registration process.

The decision comes as Nepal debates a proposed social media bill that could introduce fines and imprisonment for content deemed against national interest. The bill has drawn criticism from journalists’ organisations, who argue it threatens press freedom and digital expression. The government maintains it does not intend to restrict free speech.

